Carol and Greg Ofori cook together on 'Ready, Steady, Cook'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As the saying goes, a couple who cooks together stays together.
As the saying goes, a couple who cooks together stays together.
Carol and her husband, Greg Ofori, made the perfect duo on one of South Africa's favourite cooking shows, 'Ready Steady Cook SA'.
The show, which has roots in Britain and the US, debuted on Food Network in the 1990s. 'Ready Set Cook' is a cooking game show that pairs passionate home cooks with professional chefs who compete to prepare the best meals with surprise ingredients.
Ready Set Cook SA pairs a “Red Tomato” with a “Green Pepper", splits them into Red and Green Kitchens, and adds a top Mzansi chef on each side.
Each chef is paired with a passionate home cook, ready to put their skills to the test with a mystery bag of everyday ingredients. With just 20 minutes on the clock, the heat is on for an exciting culinary cook-off – made even more entertaining by the wit and charm of South Africa's favourite star, Moshe Ndiki.
Our powerhouse couple, Carol and Greg Ofori, are always in it to win it. They made their grand appearance on the show last week and handled the heat in the kitchen quite impressively. We must add, too – it was lovely to see how they complement one another's tastes.
Carol Ofori was part of the Green Peppers and was paired with Chef Wandile Mabaso while Greg Ofori was part of the Red Tomatoes and paired with Chef Liziwe Matloha. As it turns out, Greg Ofori and Chef Liziwe came out on top.
We asked Carol Ofori what it was like cooking with Greg in front of a live audience. This is what she had to say:
It was so much fun cooking with my best friend on TV. It was something new for the two of us and we enjoyed the experience.
- Carol Ofori
How cute was this moment between the Oforis posted on Instagram?
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli 54 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.Danny Guselli an hour ago