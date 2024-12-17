 Carol and Greg Ofori cook together on Ready, Steady, Cook
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Carol and Greg Ofori cook together on 'Ready, Steady, Cook'

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

As the saying goes, a couple who cooks together stays together.

Carol and Greg Ofori lean in for a kiss at the Ready Steady Cook show on SABC 3
Carol and Greg Ofori lean in for a kiss at the Ready Steady Cook show on SABC 3/Instagram Screenshot/CarolOfori

Carol and her husband, Greg Ofori, made the perfect duo on one of South Africa's favourite cooking shows, 'Ready Steady Cook SA'. 

The show, which has roots in Britain and the US, debuted on Food Network in the 1990s. 'Ready Set Cook' is a cooking game show that pairs passionate home cooks with professional chefs who compete to prepare the best meals with surprise ingredients. 

Ready Set Cook SA pairs a “Red Tomato” with a “Green Pepper", splits them into Red and Green Kitchens, and adds a top Mzansi chef on each side.

Each chef is paired with a passionate home cook, ready to put their skills to the test with a mystery bag of everyday ingredients. With just 20 minutes on the clock, the heat is on for an exciting culinary cook-off – made even more entertaining by the wit and charm of South Africa's favourite star, Moshe Ndiki.

Read more: Vumile Magasela, a self-taught chef mixing flavour and tradition

Our powerhouse couple, Carol and Greg Ofori, are always in it to win it. They made their grand appearance on the show last week and handled the heat in the kitchen quite impressively. We must add, too – it was lovely to see how they complement one another's tastes.

Carol Ofori was part of the Green Peppers and was paired with Chef Wandile Mabaso while Greg Ofori was part of the Red Tomatoes and paired with Chef Liziwe Matloha. As it turns out, Greg Ofori and Chef Liziwe came out on top. 

We asked Carol Ofori what it was like cooking with Greg in front of a live audience. This is what she had to say:

Read more: Carol and Greg Ofori celebrate 10 years of marriage

How cute was this moment between the Oforis posted on Instagram

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

SABC Show South African Cooking Couple

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.