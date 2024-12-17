Carol and Greg Ofori cook together on 'Ready, Steady, Cook'

Carol and her husband, Greg Ofori, made the perfect duo on one of South Africa's favourite cooking shows, 'Ready Steady Cook SA'.

The show, which has roots in Britain and the US, debuted on Food Network in the 1990s. 'Ready Set Cook' is a cooking game show that pairs passionate home cooks with professional chefs who compete to prepare the best meals with surprise ingredients.

Ready Set Cook SA pairs a “Red Tomato” with a “Green Pepper", splits them into Red and Green Kitchens, and adds a top Mzansi chef on each side.



Each chef is paired with a passionate home cook, ready to put their skills to the test with a mystery bag of everyday ingredients. With just 20 minutes on the clock, the heat is on for an exciting culinary cook-off – made even more entertaining by the wit and charm of South Africa's favourite star, Moshe Ndiki.