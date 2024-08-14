Boy shares his winning formula to beat this arcade game

Going to the arcade is a childhood memory that brings joy to many people.

But it comes with its flaws... or should we say claws.

As a kid, or even as an adult, it's always been a challenge to win at the claw machine or as some refer to it - the teddy bear/stuffed toy machine. This machine did not muck around when it came to breaking a kid's heart; it was hardcore and meant business.

You could say it is not for the fainthearted.

A young man who has confidently won several stuffed animals and toys for his sister recently shared his secret formula to winning at the claw machine. He guarantees this formula works, and he sounds pretty convincing.