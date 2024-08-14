Boy shares his winning formula to beat this arcade game
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The infamous claw machine has met its match with this youngster... or so it appears.
Going to the arcade is a childhood memory that brings joy to many people.
But it comes with its flaws... or should we say claws.
As a kid, or even as an adult, it's always been a challenge to win at the claw machine or as some refer to it - the teddy bear/stuffed toy machine. This machine did not muck around when it came to breaking a kid's heart; it was hardcore and meant business.
You could say it is not for the fainthearted.
A young man who has confidently won several stuffed animals and toys for his sister recently shared his secret formula to winning at the claw machine. He guarantees this formula works, and he sounds pretty convincing.
Watch how he 'supposedly' breaks the formula to winning at the claw machine - courtesy of TikTok.
So that you have it recorded, his formula goes like this: Hold the joystick and move it up two times, down two times, left two times, and right twice. Before inserting your tokens or coins into the claw machine, these movements must be done.
@the_piano.simpp *How to beat the claw in the arcade* #fypviral #trending #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #southafrica #mzansi #arcade #kerwyn_0836 ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman
Many people came to the comments to share how they would try his method. Some said it didn't work, but this young man stuck to his guns. He even posted another video showing how he won again at a different mall.
- "Definitely trying this.. tied of losing to this claw."
- "Yhoo this thing always makes me cry yhoo."
- "I did the one in suncoast, I have 17."
- "It’s just pure skill 😁 not going to work for shaky hands people."
Talk about getting your mind in the game - an Australian toddler in Queensland managed to get himself inside the claw machine and had to be rescued from the game.
You can read the story with pictures here.
