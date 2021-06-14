 A 4-year-old boy orders R35,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles online
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

A 4-year-old boy orders R35,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles online

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A young boy loves SpongeBob SquarePants and makes a ridiculous amount of popsicles online...

A 4-year-old boy orders R35,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles online
Instagram Screenshot/@spongebob

Noah Bryant, a 4-year-old boy from New York in the States, has a love and passion for our favourite under the sea cartoon character, - SpongeBob SquarePants. His passion runs so deep that he went ahead and made a large order of popsicles online that could not be returned.

His mother, Jennifer Bryant, who is a full-time student at New York University - and a mother of three - was surprised when she received a notification on her Amazon account that she was receiving 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles. 

Read more: WATCH: Dancing Spider-Man entertainer steals the show at party

This got us thinking about that time Carol Ofori's son ordered fans from Amazon... and let's just say he ordered a fan for everyone in the family. 

LISTEN to the full story below:

Read more: LISTEN: Carol Ofori’s son accidently buys 30 fans on Amazon

Jennifer reached out to her friends on Facebook and one friend even posted on her Instagram account to help her raise funds to make up for the excessive popsicle order. 


We thought about this one and we're wondering; can you relate with this story? Do your kids have access to online shopping on your devices?

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.