A 4-year-old boy orders R35,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles online
A young boy loves SpongeBob SquarePants and makes a ridiculous amount of popsicles online...
Noah Bryant, a 4-year-old boy from New York in the States, has a love and passion for our favourite under the sea cartoon character, - SpongeBob SquarePants. His passion runs so deep that he went ahead and made a large order of popsicles online that could not be returned.
His mother, Jennifer Bryant, who is a full-time student at New York University - and a mother of three - was surprised when she received a notification on her Amazon account that she was receiving 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles.
"It was Noah's love of SpongeBob that prompted him to order the cases, which contained 918 individual popsicles at a total cost of $2,618.85. Because of the nature of the item, Amazon would not take back the popsicles." (Today)
This got us thinking about that time Carol Ofori's son ordered fans from Amazon... and let's just say he ordered a fan for everyone in the family.
Jennifer reached out to her friends on Facebook and one friend even posted on her Instagram account to help her raise funds to make up for the excessive popsicle order.
"In 24 hours, the full cost of the popsicles had been raised. In three days, more than $7,000 had been contributed by more than 200 people. In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
We thought about this one and we're wondering; can you relate with this story? Do your kids have access to online shopping on your devices?
