A 4-year-old boy orders R35,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles online

Noah Bryant, a 4-year-old boy from New York in the States, has a love and passion for our favourite under the sea cartoon character, - SpongeBob SquarePants. His passion runs so deep that he went ahead and made a large order of popsicles online that could not be returned.

His mother, Jennifer Bryant, who is a full-time student at New York University - and a mother of three - was surprised when she received a notification on her Amazon account that she was receiving 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles.