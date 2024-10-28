Wounded Arsenal will fight back in title race: Arteta

Arteta's side twice squandered the lead as a blockbuster showdown at the Emirates Stadium climaxed with Mohamed Salah's equaliser nine minutes from full-time.





The Gunners led through Bukayo Saka's early opener and Virgil van Dijk's equaliser was followed by Mikel Merino's header on the stroke of half-time.





But Arsenal were hamstrung by second half injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber, weakening an already under-strength defence missing the suspended William Saliba and the injured Riccardo Calafiori.





They finished the game with a makeshift rearguard comprised of midfielder Thomas Partey at right-back and Ben White shuffled from right-back into central defence.





Jakub Kiwior came off the bench to step in at centre-back and teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly filled in at left-back.





Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal's soft centre as Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass caught Lewis-Skelly out of position, allowing Darwin Nunez to tee up the unmarked Salah for the leveller.





Having failed to win their last two league games, third-placed Arsenal sit five points behind leaders Manchester City following a run of just three victories in seven top-flight matches.





Arteta was left frustrated by Arsenal's failure to turn their first half dominance into further goals, with their spluttering performance after the interval adding to his disappointment.





"The first half was total domination, the scoreline should have been bigger, but without giving anything away we conceded two goals. That is the disappointing thing," Arteta said.





"We were better by far, but we didn't do a couple of things better in the second half, that's why we didn't win. We didn't have courage. I'm more disappointed and frustrated by that."





Arteta conceded Arsenal's defensive crisis was a significant factor in their second-half malaise.





