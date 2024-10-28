'Horrible' Sundowns lose perfect league record

Centre-back Bulelani Nikani was the unexpected match-winner, getting the slightest of touches with his right foot to a free-kick and steering the ball into the corner of the net.





"We were horrible," admitted Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi to reporters after the matchday five loss in the northern city.





"The boys did little right, especially in the attacking third of the field. It was not a case of underestimating Polokwane as they always trouble us."





Sundowns are seeking an eighth straight Premiership title and reached the semi-finals of the last two CAF Champions League competitions.





Polokwane were founded in 2012 and achieved their highest Premiership placing last season by finishing eighth.





Victory over Sundowns lifted Polokwane to fourth on 10 points, behind Chippa United on goals scored. Leaders Orlando Pirates have 15 points and Sundowns 12.





Sundowns' defeat meant Pirates retained the three-point lead they created on Friday when defeating AmaZulu 2-1 in the opening match of the weekend schedule.





Teenager Mohau Nkota, 19, scored twice within seven minutes before half-time for the Buccaneers, who have not been league champions since 2012.





Pirates should have increased their lead in the second half before surviving a tense finish after substitute Hendrick Ekstein halved the deficit for bottom club AmaZulu.





Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular club in South Africa despite going nine seasons without winning the Premiership or a cup competition, were shock 1-0 losers at SuperSport United.





Having beaten SuperSport 4-0 in the League Cup last weekend, Chiefs were expected to triumph again on Saturday against rivals who have started the season poorly.





But new SuperSport signing Tashreeq Morris fired a cross past Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari on 44 minutes and persistent second-half pressure from Chiefs failed to yield an equaliser.