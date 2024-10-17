Springboks to host Italy in 2025, Moerat to miss November tour

"The Azzurri are coming here next July for two Tests," the official said, ahead of an announcement by the country's governing body.





No match dates have been set, nor venues chosen. The Springboks played in Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Mbombela this year.





South Africa will also host a second-tier rugby union nation -- most likely Georgia -- during July.





Italy had their most successful Six Nations campaign this year -- beating Scotland and Wales, drawing with France and losing to England and Ireland.





South Africa have beaten Italy 15 times and lost once since first meeting in Rome in 1995, the year the Springboks won the first of a record four Rugby World Cup titles.





The last Test between the countries was two years ago in Genoa, where the visitors triumphed 63-21.





Meanwhile, a knee operation has ruled lock forward Salmaan Moerat out of South Africa's upcoming November tour to Britain.





The Springboks face Scotland in Edinburgh on November 10, England in London six days later and Wales in Cardiff on November 23.





