Rugby's red card rift splitting opinions across the world

On Monday, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the body running the top two leagues in France, the National Rugby League (LNR), voiced their concern with the idea.





The sport's global governing body World Rugby trialled the change in the Rugby Championship earlier this year, allowing a team to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes in the sin-bin.





National unions in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand back the proposal.





"The only way I can look at it is it probably devalues the red card," Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins told reporters.





"There are pros and cons to both of them, but I think we're trying to change rugby so much.





"It doesn't need to be changed," the Exter forward added at the launch of this seasons Champions Cup.





The French players' union, Provale, supported the two other organisations from the country, claiming there lacked sufficient evidence to continue with the idea.





They argued the change would incite dangerous play and, according to the trio, only 60% of teams to have received a red card across a sample of 480 games in the Top 14 and international games lost the match.





"I think it's back and forth between player safety and not wanting to ruin a game if there's one or two reds early in the game and for a big spectacle it can have a big effect on a game," Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris said.





"I think it's a good idea to trial it," he added.





Head injuries have become a sensitive subject in recent years after a group of former players announced they were suing World Rugby.





The individuals allege not enough was done to protect them in their playing days.





"In my opinion you have to look after lads' heads," Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale said.





"The downside of that is that with stricter, tough laws and tougher refereeing you're more likely to get more red cards.





"A lot of the time, a red card can ruin a game," he added.





