Springbok star Sacha ruled out until end of year tour

The 22-year-old injured his knee during the first Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Johannesburg last month.





Despite carrying the knock, he featured off the bench in the second All Blacks Test in Cape Town.





Coach Rassie Erasmus says Feinberg-Mngomezulu will only be available for the November tour of the UK.





“We have respect for everybody but you must be honest when it comes to injuries.





"Nobody who has an injury and is at 80 per cent is better than a player who has no injuries and is at 100 per cent. Sacha is lucky that we won those games because he gambled a bit.”





Erasmus has made ten changes to his starting team for Saturday’s penultimate Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Santiago del Estero.





Lock Salmaan Moerat leads a new-look team in a match that, if the Boks avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas, would see them claim the Championship title for the first time since 2019.





