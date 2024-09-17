Moerat to lead much-changed Springboks against Los Pumas

Lock Salmaan Moerat leads a new-look team in a match that, if the Boks avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas, would see them claim the Championship title for the first time since 2019.

The five players who retained their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Handre Pollard (flyhalf) and Jesse Kriel (centre).

Lukhanyo Am (centre) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) are moved from the bench to a starting position from that match-23. At the same time, Eben Etzebeth (lock) goes the other way to join the retained Bomb Squad of Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith (both loose forwards) and Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf).

Hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and utility back Manie Libbok come in to complete a bench once again consisting of six forwards and two backs.

Etzebeth will equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field.

Returning to the starting line-up after previously appearing in the competition are Aphelele Fassi (fullback), wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi, Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards) and prop Thomas du Toit, along with Moerat.

“It would be amazing to wrap up the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title this weekend, but it won’t be easy, and we have a bigger picture in mind as well, which is to build squad depth with an eye on the 2027 World Cup,” said Erasmus.

“The only way we can do that is to expose the younger players to tough opposition under difficult circumstances, and so far, all of them have risen to that challenge.

“We’re excited about this squad and to see what the younger players can do in pretty tough playing conditions with such a passionate support base in Argentina and also at a new stadium.

“The fact that Los Pumas are still in the running for the title for the first time ever will drive their team and supporters even more. We have no doubt we will be tested to the limit both as a team and the players as individuals, and we are excited to see how they deal with the pressures that come with playing here.”

A win would be the sixth in succession in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, which would be the Boks’ longest winning run in the competition (or its Tri-Nations forerunner), exceeding five consecutive victories recorded in 2009.

“Argentina are a force to be reckoned with at home, and they’ll be even more charged up for this match knowing that a bonus-point victory or victory could keep them in the race for their first-ever title, so we know they will not give us an inch,” said Erasmus.