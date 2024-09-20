Springbok Etzebeth diverts attention from looming caps record

A win for the visiting team in northern city Santiago del Estero will make the four-time World Cup title-holders southern hemisphere champions for only the second time in 12 attempts.





Etzebeth, a 32-year-old who debuted for the Springboks in 2012, has been named among the eight replacements and will equal the 127-cap record of Victor Matfield if he plays off the bench.





But the forward was reluctant to talk about his impending achievement as the Springboks prepared to take on Los Pumas, the only team who can overtake them in the standings with two rounds left.





"I would prefer to discuss the record when it occurs. I am uncomfortable talking about issues before they happen," said Etzebeth.





"Were I to equal the record of the great Victor Matfield this weekend, then overtake it when we play Argentina again next weekend in Mbombela, it will be fantastic.





"I understand that back home now there is a lot about me in the various media, so it is difficult to completely ignore the looming record.





"However, I am committed to keeping my feet firmly on the ground and concentrating on the task at hand, which is defeating the Pumas and winning the Rugby Championship.





"We are about to face opponents who scored 67 points in their last outing (against Australia) so it is all about hard work and thorough preparations.





ALSO READ:



