Skipper Stirling leads Ireland to ODI win over South Africa

Chasing 285 to win, South Africa slipped to 126-6 with only a fine 91 from Jason Smith keeping them in the game.





But Smith was unable to prevent the Irish from claiming only their second ODI win over the Proteas.





"It's a relief to get past it," said Stirling.





"We talked about just winning the game and getting the job done. We let ourselves down in the first two games. We knew if we applied ourselves and kept our wickets in hand we'll get the runs."





Graham Hume, who was born in Johannesburg and played for South Africa Under 19s, was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 3-29 while Ulster-born Craig Young finished with 3-40.





South Africa took the ODI series 2-1 with the two sides sharing the preceding T20 series 1-1.





Stirling set the tone for Ireland's 284-9 after he won the toss and decided to bat.





That was in contrast to the first two matches when Ireland chased, failing to survive past 32 overs as they made 132 and 169 in reply to big South African scores.





On Monday, Stirling and Andy Balbirnie put on 101 for the first wicket before Balbirnie fell to Lizaad Williams for a steady 45 from 73 balls.





