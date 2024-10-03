Positive Dolphins excited for 2024/25 home start

The match forms part of a double-header against the Titans with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies playing the Fidelity Titans in the morning.

The Dolphins have made Kingsmead a fortress in red ball cricket in recent seasons and they will be eager to replicate that in the shorter formats of the game, starting on Friday against the men from Centurion.

The opening match of the season saw the Dolphins fall short against the Dafabet Warriors in Gqeberha, however head coach Quinton Friend feels there is a lot of good to take from their showing in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"There were a few positives for us to take from the match against the Warriors," Friend said. "We took the game close, and we gave it our all with a side that included three debutants.

"The one thing that we did speak about improving on was as a batting unit summing up the conditions a bit earlier.

"For me going forward into Friday it's important how we have grown and learnt from that result. If we can take care of the small moments in the games and be clinical on that front, then we've improved."

Being back in familiar surroundings and conditions will be important for the Dolphins this Friday. The T20 competition is short, and they will be keen to gain some momentum against a strong Titans side that won their opening match of the tournament.

"We know that it's going to be a tough encounter against the Titans, and they got off to a good start against the Lions.

"It's always a big encounter against the Titans and I feel like we've covered our bases well in terms of what we are going to be facing on Friday.

"We're going to have to be disciplined with the ball as the Titans will come hard from the start, so if our bowling is on point then we can restrict them."

With the Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies playing the Fidelity Titans in the morning and the Dolphins men following that up in the afternoon, it's going to be an epic day of cricket on Friday, and Friend is hopeful that the Dolphins fans will come out to support the first home match of the season.

"We know that Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium is an awesome place to play cricket, and the team are looking forward to being back home for the first time this season.

"With the women's game in the morning there is a good reason to come through to Kingsmead to support your Dolphins teams.

"The guys are ready and excited to play on their home ground especially against a side like the Titans," Friend commented.

The squad is basically the same with just one change as Andile Simelane comes into the squad after his return from the Proteas in place of Nqobani Mokoena.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Momentum Multiply Titans Squad

Brad Porteous, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Banele Cele, Slade van Staden, Bryce Parsons, Andile Simelane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Tshepang Dithole, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Romashan Pillay, Okuhle Cele, Marques Ackerman (vc).