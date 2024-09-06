Multiple changes add intrigue to Springboks-All Blacks Test

The All Blacks need a win to keep their title hopes alive after losing a thrilling first match 31-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg last Saturday. It was their second defeat in the tournament after losing the first of two home matches against Argentina.





The Springboks will take a giant step towards winning the championship if they can secure a fourth successive win.





"There are games where you want to grow the team and there are games when you desperately want to win. Trying to win this game would mean a lot in the Rugby Championship," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus in explaining his selection, which includes the recall of Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard at fullback and fly-half.





Captain Siya Kolisi will play despite having suffered what Erasmus said was a broken nose last week.





"Siya wanted the option to play now and get it reset in two weeks' time," said Erasmus.





While both packs of forwards remain largely intact the changes among the backs add an element of intrigue to what shapes as a high-octane clash in front of a capacity crowd of 60,000.





Despite relative newcomers Aphelele Fassi and the exciting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu having performed well at Ellis Park, Erasmus opted for the World Cup-winning experience of Le Roux and Pollard.





All Blacks coach Scott Robertson dropped fullback Beauden Barrett, New Zealand's most experienced player with 129 caps, to the bench, switching Will Jordan from wing to fullback.





