Mbatha thunderbolt takes Orlando Pirates to last eight

Pirates' triumph ensured they and title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt qualify from Group C in the premier African club competition.





To complete a joyful day for South Africa, midfielder Elias Mokwana scored the goal that gave Esperance of Tunisia a 1-0 win over Djoliba of Mali and a last-eight slot.





Pirates, Ahly and Esperance joined already-qualified Al Hilal of Sudan, FAR Rabat of Morocco and Pyramids of Egypt in the knockout stage. The final two places will be filled next weekend.





Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa or Raja Casablanca of Morocco will go through from Group B and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria or Young Africans of Tanzania from Group A.





Relebohile Mofokeng gave former champions Pirates a 20th-minute lead in wet Soweto, showing composure to score from close range after goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba parried a deflected shot.





Mbatha doubled the lead on 61 minutes, taking advantage of retreating defenders to push forward before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just outside the area.





Belouizdad, needing a point to remain in contention, created a tense climax by scoring in the second minute of added time through Abdelraouf Benguit.





Pirates need a point from their final fixture -- away to record 12-time African champions Ahly next Saturday -- to win the group.





