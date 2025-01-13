Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi red-carded after defeat





The 59-year-old Tunisian was hired for the 2024-2025 season by struggling Chiefs, who wanted him to replicate the good results he had with Young Africans in Tanzania and FAR Rabat in Morocco.





But the defeat by Arrows saw Chiefs slip to sixth in the Premiership table approaching the halfway mark, 12 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having played two matches more.





Nabi argued continuously with the referee after the final whistle in rain-soaked Durban and was shown a red card.





The coach did not comment on his dismissal later, but insisted Arrows' victory was "deceiving because we missed many chances".





While the Chiefs had 13 goal attempts, only one was on target, and Arrows won thanks to a 56th-minute snapshot from captain Gladwin Shitolo.





Arrows rose five places to fifth thanks to the victory, level on 18 points with Chiefs but ahead on goal difference.





Formed in 1970, Chiefs were the dominant South African club for decades. But after winning a record domestic 53 titles, they have gone nine seasons without lifting a trophy.





Zambian Andy Boyeli scored a second-half hat-trick as Sekhukhune United climbed to third with a 3-0 win away to 10-man SuperSport United in Pretoria.





Mid-table SuperSport had Tashreeq Morris sent off when trailing by one goal and Boyeli raised his season tally to five by converting the penalty that completed his treble.