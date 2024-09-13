Long-awaited case on Man City charges to start on Monday: report

Sky Sports reported on Thursday that the independent commission in charge of the case will begin next week.





City stand accused of 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.





Since a 2008 takeover from Sheikh Mansour, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, City have been transformed into the dominant force in English football.





They have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns in the past four seasons.





City also lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2023.





Those achievements have been clouded in controversy, with opposing fans often making reference to the charges City face.





However, the club have always protested their innocence and vowed to clear their name.





"Of course, it's frustrating. I think the reference is always frustrating," said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak earlier this year.





"I can feel, of course, for our fan base, for everyone associated with the club, to have these charges constantly referenced."





ALSO READ: