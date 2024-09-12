Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches

The Gunners captain had an MRI scan after sustaining the injury in a challenge by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner in Norway's 2-1 Nations League victory against Austria in Oslo on Monday.





"This type of ankle injury often takes at least three weeks to heal. Anything less is just a bonus. And it may take longer," national team doctor Ola Sand told Wednesday's VG newspaper.





Arsenal, last year's Premier League runners-up, travel to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday before their opening match in the Champions League against Atalanta next week.





They face Premier League champions Manchester City on September 22, while an eye-catching European clash with Paris Saint-Germain looms on October 1.





Norway's next Nations League matches are on October 10, against Slovenia in Oslo, and then against Austria three days later in Linz.





"Both Staale (Solbakken, the coach) and I know that this is delicate," Sand said.





"It's not out of the question (that he plays in Norway's next matches), but we have to wait and see what the MRI says and how quickly he responds to treatment."





Sand added the MRI images were still being studied, although there was "no suspicion of a fracture".





