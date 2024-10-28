Injured Springbok Willemse to miss November Tests

Prop-hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels was ruled out last week by an ankle injury ahead of Tests against Scotland on November 10, England six days later and Wales on November 23.





Uncapped loose forward Cameron Hanekom replaces Willemse, the Springboks full-back when they edged New Zealand 12-11 last year in France to win back-to-back World Cup titles.





Willemse missed the 10 Springbok Tests so far this season as he recovered from a finger injury and his latest setback came while playing for Stormers against Glasgow on Saturday.





"Cameron is familiar with some of our structures and the Springbok ethos, and we have no doubt he will grab this opportunity with both hands," head coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.





Because Wessels was chosen to cover both the loosehead prop and hooker positions, two previously capped replacements were named: hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Wilco Louw.





South Africa have beaten Australia, New Zealand (twice each), Wales, Ireland, Portugal and Argentina this year.





The Springboks suffered one-point losses at home to Ireland and away to Argentina in two other internationals.





South Africa will have a training camp in Jersey this week, then arrive in Edinburgh on November 3.





Revised 35-man squad





Props: Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit





Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi





Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman





Loose forwards: Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi (capt), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese





Scrum-halves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams





Fly-halves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard





Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel





Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie





