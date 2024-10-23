Sharks flank dreams of Bok spot

Vincent Tshituka still wants to play for the Springboks but the Sharks flank admits - on the latest episode of 'To The Last Drop' – that it will be tough.

Vincent Tshituka still wants to play for the Springboks but the Sharks flank admits - on the latest episode of 'To The Last Drop' – that it will be tough.

Sharks flank Vincent Tshituka is still in pursuit of his Springbok dream. The industrious DRC born flanker however admits in the latest To The Last Drop podcast there are a few obstacles he has to overcome before he can realise his long-held ambition. He points to the long conveyor belt of outstanding loose forwards in South Africa as a potential obstacle but is keeping the faith. Also on the podcast this week, hosts Liam Del Carme and Brenden Nel take a closer look at the Springboks' 34-man squad due to tour the United Kingdom. They mull over the absence of scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and enthuse over the vast range of options the Springboks have at their disposal among the outside backs. There is also a review of last weekend's URC action with particular interest in the Bulls' latest red card, which was again rescinded, while Del Carme and Nel predict an uphill battle for the Pretoria side in their look ahead to this weekend's action.

Meanwhile, if he had it his way, rugby's substitutes' bench would be lengthened, not shortened, argues respected sports scientist Ross Tucker. Professor Tucker told To The Last Drop that there is no scientific evidence to support the often-peddled theory that injuries are more likely to occur when hulking forwards step off the bench and clash with players who have been in combat since the opening whistle. Tucker concedes that fatigued players are more likely to be injured but points out that there is no correlation between those injuries and how the opposition chooses to deploy their bench. https://www.jacarandafm.com/news/sport/world-rugby-plans-downgrade-red-part-changes/ Some heavyweight voices, including World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, believe there is an over-reliance on substitutes. The Springboks have enjoyed unprecedented success since they weighted the composition of their bench more heavily towards their forwards. Tucker says the moniker “Bomb Squad” does little to sell the concept of six or seven forwards stepping off the bench. Listen to the podcast directly below.

JacPod / To the Last Drop

About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts Liam Del Carme Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals. He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’. Brenden Nel Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total. Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

Listen to past episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below: