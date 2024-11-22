Hapless Wales in Springbok crosshairs, facing winless year

Gatland has overseen a record 11 successive defeats and a loss to the Springboks in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday would leave Wales without a win in a calendar year for the first time since 1937.





Erasmus, however, heads to the Welsh capital having overseen back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles, while his side also wrapped up this year's Rugby Championship.





He has fielded an astonishing 51 players thus far this season, showcasing a remarkable strength in depth of which Gatland and his coaching crew can but dream.





Wales lost 24-19 to Fiji and 52-20 to Australia in their opening two November Tests while the Boks have swatted away the attentions of Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20).





The Boks have, alarmingly for Wales, racked up 50 tries in their 12 Tests this year so far, their two defeats two single-point losses to Ireland and Argentina respectively.





But Erasmus was keen not to play down the threat posed by Wales.





"Wales are a proud nation with a world-renowned coach in Warren Gatland and they'll do everything to finish their campaign on a high note," he said.





"A lot can change in rugby with a change in confidence and mindset, and Australia is a perfect example of how things can change in the sport if one considers how well they are playing now compared to last year (when they failed to advance from their World Cup pool).





"So, we'll show Wales the same respect we showed England and Scotland, and we know we know we have to be at our best to come out with the result we want.





"They are a team with everything to gain and nothing to lose, so it would be careless of us to think that we just need to pitch up and the result will go in our favour."





ALSO READ: