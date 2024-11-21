Springboks rest prop Nche for Wales clash

The fearsome front-row forward, renowned for his scrummaging power, was included in the back-to-back world champions' starting 15 announced Tuesday for this weekend's clash at the Principality Stadium.





But he has now been left out of the matchday 23 entirely, with Wilco Louw making a second successive start after being recalled at tighthead prop and Thomas du Toit moving to loosehead prop in Nche's absence.





The 39-times capped Nche started both South Africa's 29-20 win over England at Twickenham last weekend and their 32-15 defeat of Scotland at Murrayfield in the Springboks' opening November international.





But such has been his workload this year, that Springboks supremo Rassie Erasmus has decided to leave him out of the team's final Test of 2024, while the replacements bench remains unchanged.





"Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash," Erasmus said Wednesday.





"Wilco started last week's match, and he's been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop."





Erasmus added several players who were not included in the matchday squad to face Wales would be returning home to spend time with their families before returning to their respective clubs.





Back-row Pieter-Steph du Toit, nursing a shoulder niggle, left on Monday, while the other four players bowing out fron the squad are wing Makazole Mapimpi, centres Lukhanyo Am and Andrew Esterhuizen and loose forward Kwagga Smith.





"We gave a few players who are not playing the option to remain in camp or return home to spend quality time with their families, while at the same time ensuring that we have enough depth in the squad to cover all the positions in case we suffer injuries before the match," said Erasmus.





"So, we are confident that we all well covered in the event that anything should happen before the game."









Revised South Africa team to play Wales (15-1)





Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn; Wilco Louwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit





Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard



