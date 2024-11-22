Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles

Hamilton clocked a best lap in 1min 33.825sec in his Mercedes to outpace fellow Briton Norris in a McLaren by 0.011 seconds. Hamilton's Mercedes’ team-mate George Russell was third.





Norris is bidding to keep his faint title challenge alive but Verstappen, aiming to clinch his fourth consecutive drivers' world title, made little impression in a cold and somewhat desultory session and finished the session more than two seconds adrift of the pace.





He leads Norris by 62 points with three Grands Prix remaining and will take his fourth title on Saturday if he finishes ahead of Norris or emerges with at least a 60-point advantage.





The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and fifth ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.





Nico Hulkenberg was ninth in the second Haas and Yuki Tsunoda 10th for RB while the Red Bull pair wound up 17th, with Verstappen, and 19th with Sergio Perez.

