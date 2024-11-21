Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time F1 champs

Red Bull's three-time champion, who ended a 10-race winless drought by storming to victory from 17th on the grid in Brazil three weeks ago, needs only to stay ahead of Norris, or keep the McLaren driver out of the top eight finishers, to retain his crown.





The Dutchman, on 393, holds a 62-point lead over Norris, on 331, with 60 more points to be won after the Vegas race.





He knows he has no need to gamble as he seeks to join multiple champions Juan Manuel Fangio (five titles), Alain Prost (four), Michael Schumacher (seven), Sebastian Vettel (four) and Lewis Hamilton (seven).





After a blistering start to the season which saw him win seven of the first 10 races, Verstappen suffered a dip that saw his aggressive racing style called into question.





A return to form in Brazil and the experience of having won on the garish streets of Sin City in the inaugural Las Vegas event last year makes Verstappen a clear favourite to take his fourth title in consecutive years.





"Brazil was incredible for us," said Verstappen. "It was a really special moment for myself and for the team and it was great to see us back to the form we were in before.





"The team did an amazing job and we hope to continue that into the next races. It's the final push for everyone.





"We performed well here last year. It's a really fast circuit with long straights and a lot of overtaking opportunities."





McLaren, however, seeking a first constructors' title since 1998, will aim to postpone the seemingly inevitable as the F1 circus enters a triple-header finale to the season with races to follow in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on December 1 and 8.





McLaren lead the teams' title race with 593 ahead of Ferrari on 557 and Red Bull on 544.





ALSO READ:



