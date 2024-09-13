Hamilton not disappointed by Newey move to Aston Martin

The seven-time champion insisted he felt 'privileged' to have worked with two title-winning teams at McLaren and Mercedes, without Newey, adding that it would have been 'an honour' to work with him in Italy next season.





"Any team probably would have been happy to have had him," said Hamilton of the 65-year-old Briton who confirmed on Tuesday, at a glitzy announcement ceremony, that he will move to Aston Martin in 2025.





"At the end of the day, he had to do what was best for him. It doesn’t change anything for me. It doesn’t change my goal, or my focus with the next move. So, I still believe 100 per cent that there’s lots we can do there."





Newey, whose cars have claimed more than 200 Grand Prix victories and 25 championships, revealed he intended to leave Red Bull earlier this year and had been in discussions with several teams, including Ferrari, before deciding to go to Silverstone-based Aston Martin.





Hamilton, winner of six titles with his current Mercedes team and one with McLaren, said Newey was the person he had most wished to work with in Formula One.





Speaking in Baku ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he was asked if he felt disappointed at seeing Ferrari miss out on signing Newey.





"Honestly, no. I feel like, while I’ve mentioned before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I have been privileged to work with two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian."





His prospective Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc said he also did not feel disappointment.





"It’s not like we haven’t tried or spoken to Adrian,” he said. “I know that there were talks and he made his decision. I respect his decision. At the end, as Ferrari, we have always considered more the group than the individual.





"Of course, Adrian has an incredible record and has done amazing things, but we have an amazing group and I have no doubt that we have an extremely strong team to come back at the top."





