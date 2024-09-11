F1 design guru Newey joins Aston Martin

Newey, widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, has committed his long-term future to the British outfit after it was announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull.





Newey, who will start his new job in March 2025, joins as managing technical partner and will also become a shareholder.





"I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin," said the 65-year-old. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that (team owner) Lawrence (Stroll) brings to everything he is involved with.





"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport."





Newey will work with the team's drivers, Stroll's 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43.





"This is huge news," said Lawrence Stroll. "Adrian is the best in the world at what he does -- he is at the top of his game -- and I am incredibly proud that he is joining Aston Martin.





"It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships."





Red Bull announced in early May that Newey would be leaving the world champions and would step back from design duties to focus on final development and delivery of the RB17 hypercar.





Aston Martin are currently fifth in the constructors championship heading into the final stretch of the season.





Newey, who will reportedly earn up to £30 million ($39 million) a year, has built a reputation as the greatest F1 designer in history after winning 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles in a career that spans the Williams, McLaren and Red Bull teams.





He helped transform Red Bull from an energy drinks company into an F1 giant, with Sebastian Vettel landing four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.



