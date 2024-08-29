Ex-captain Cane returns for All Blacks against Springboks

Cane was named at open-side flank for the Test at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on Saturday, his first start for New Zealand since he was shown a red card in the World Cup final defeat to the Springboks last October.





"Sam has been incredible off the field for us. It's an opportunity for him to be that Test veteran we need with that experience and calmness," All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson told reporters.





The 32-year-old Cane replaces Dalton Papali'i, who is sidelined by a thumb injury.





Barrett will captain the All Blacks having missed the two recent home Tests against Argentina with a finger injury.





New Zealand won on their last visit to Ellis Park when fly-half Richie Mo'unga kicked 15 points to seal a 35-23 win in 2022.





"Ellis Park is an iconic ground, with the whole experience you want as many players as you can who have experienced it before," Robertson said.





"There will be some tough moments out there. They know what it takes."





South Africa and New Zealand will meet again in Cape Town on September 7.





South Africa lead the championship table after back-to-back wins over the Wallabies in Australia.









