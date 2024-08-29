Ackermann: Pollard a better fit for Boks against All Blacks

Johan Ackermann has expressed his surprise at Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's inclusion in the Springbok team ahead of Handre Pollard for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Ackermann, a guest on this week's episode of the 'To the Last Drop' podcast, agrees Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a star in the making, will have a long and distinguished career for the Springboks, but argues Pollard is perhaps a better fit for what the occasion demands on Saturday. He was equally surprised Aphelele Fassi cracked the nod at fullback ahead of Willie le Roux. He explained how Le Roux's tactical kicking was missed in the United Rugby Championship final. Ackermann who heads the coaching group at the Urayasu D-Rocks in Japan, again expressed the wish to return to South Africa but revealed he had no firm offers that would make that possible.

I have grown and really enjoyed my five years in Japan but at some point you want to work with people who understand you and you understand them. At the moment I'm having to explain myself through a translator. - Johan Ackermann

Ackermann helped the Urayasu D-Rocks win qualification to the top flight in the Japan Rugby League One and is keen to see them flourish in elevated company. He said if he was required to do so he would be happy to see out his contract in Japan. For the full interview, listen to the podcast at the top of the page or directly below.

Meanwhile, in last week's 'To the Last Drop' podcast, coaching guru Swys de Bruin said that Handre Pollard is the GOAT and should be treated as such. He was speaking ahead of the Springboks' Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg. De Bruin said Pollard's ice-in-the-veins exploits helped propel South Africa to successive Rugby World Cup titles. De Bruin is in awe of the depth the Springboks have created in their player ranks. The Springboks have exposed more players to the Test arena this year and the emergence of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has brought fresh debate to the flyhalf position. While he has no doubt Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a bright Bok future, De Bruin believes dimming the lights on Handre Pollard's Test career would be premature. While he believes All Blacks remain worthy adversaries, the former Lions coach and Bok consultant contends not having South African exposure in Super Rugby Pacific will have a negative impact on New Zealand's rugby in the long run.

De Bruin has taken up a coaching role at SA Rugby in which he will help the SA Women's team but will also take up a mentoring role for coaches.

