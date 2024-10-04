Emphatic start for Proteas women at T20 World Cup

Both scored undefeated half-centuries while chasing a target of 119 and surpassed that with 13 balls to spare.





Earlier, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking four wickets.





The South Africans, who lost to Australia in last year's final in Cape Town, have a new captain in Wolvaardt, who is keen to build on that performance.





"Reaching our first-ever World Cup final in 2023 was a big landmark moment for us," she wrote on the ICC website ahead of the tournament.





