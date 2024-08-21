 Chelsea's Gallagher completes transfer to Atletico Madrid
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Chelsea's Gallagher completes transfer to Atletico Madrid

Updated | By AFP

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has signed for Spanish side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.


Chelsea's English midfielder #23 Conor Gallagher (L)
GLYN KIRK / AFP

The move could trigger the arrival of Atletico forward Joao Felix with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a £40 million ($51 million) fee to bring the 24-year-old back to Stamford Bridge.


Felix had a disappointing six-month loan spell at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.


ALSO READ: 


Gallagher completed his permanent transfer after an intended move to the La Liga side collapsed last week when Chelsea were unable to agree a deal for Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.


Atletico needed to sell Omorodion or another player to finance the move for Gallagher, who had trained alone since returning to Chelsea last week after being pictured in Spain ahead of his proposed £33 million transfer.


Last season Gallagher played 50 games for Chelsea, regularly wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James.


The 24-year-old won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea and leaves the London side after 95 appearances and 10 goals.


sports-banner.jpg

MORE ON ECR:

Chelsea Premier League Atletico Madrid Conor Gallagher

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.