Chelsea's Gallagher completes transfer to Atletico Madrid

Felix had a disappointing six-month loan spell at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

The move could trigger the arrival of Atletico forward Joao Felix with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a £40 million ($51 million) fee to bring the 24-year-old back to Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher completed his permanent transfer after an intended move to the La Liga side collapsed last week when Chelsea were unable to agree a deal for Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.





Atletico needed to sell Omorodion or another player to finance the move for Gallagher, who had trained alone since returning to Chelsea last week after being pictured in Spain ahead of his proposed £33 million transfer.





Last season Gallagher played 50 games for Chelsea, regularly wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James.





The 24-year-old won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea and leaves the London side after 95 appearances and 10 goals.



