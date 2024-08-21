Man City's Foden wins PFA Player of the Year award

Foden played a key role in City winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last term.





The 24-year-old scored 19 times and delivered eight assists for Pep Guardiola's team as they pipped Arsenal to the title on the last day of the season.





"To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for. To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," Foden said.





"I also want to pay special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my teammates as they help me to try and get better every single day."





Foden has already set his sights on a fifth successive Premier League crown after City started their title defence with a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday.





"Last season was another very special one for everyone at the Club but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term," he said.





