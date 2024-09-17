Bayern set sights on dream home Champions League final

"Something big is coming," Neuer told reporters ahead of Tuesday's opening clash with Dinamo Zagreb at home.





"The most important thing is the final in Munich. We want to go there and everything else is secondary.





"We know what this final means to the city, the fans and the players. Our motivation is simply very high."





Six-time European champions Bayern come into the season after their first trophyless campaign in 11 seasons, with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen winning a league and cup double.





In the Champions League, Bayern were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid, who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley to lift the trophy.





