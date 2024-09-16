Bellingham, Tchouameni back for Madrid's Champions League opener





The record 15-time winners and current holders face German side Stuttgart on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu and are boosted by the return of England international Bellingham and France's Tchouameni.





Defender Eder Militao did not train on Monday but Ancelotti said the Brazilian would also be ready for the clash.





"Bellingham is good, just as Tchouameni is good, and Militao too for tomorrow, who didn't train today because he needed one more day of recovery," said Ancelotti.





"Two important players are back, but we also have the bad luck to have lost another important player (Brahim Diaz)."





