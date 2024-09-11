Zuma’s corruption case returns to PMB court

The former president and French defence giant Thales are accused of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the arms deal from the 1990s.





The case has dragged on for 20 years.

Last month, Judge Nkosinathi Chili postponed the matter to give reasons for his dismissal of Zuma's bid to remove state prosecutor Billy Downer.

"At the inception of the trial, there appeared to be confusion with regard to the issues that require determination. However, having the submissions made by the council, I have adopted the view that the appropriate route to take will be to consider the request by Mr Zuma, on behalf of Mr Zuma, for reasons for the order I made in May for dismissing Zuma's request for the removal of Downer as the prosecutor in these proceedings,” the judge said at the time.





"Having considered submissions made by the council, I am of the view that exceptional circumstances exist that warrant the grant of the request by Mr Mpofu. This matter is therefore postponed to 11 September 2024, and reasons will be furnished on that day.”

Zuma has accused Downer of bias and believes he won't get a fair trial if he leads the state's case.

In 2021, Zuma launched the first special plea application calling for Downer’s removal.

He also accused Downer of leaking his medical records to journalist Karyn Maughan, a claim which the court struck off the roll.





