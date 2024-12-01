Zuma claims sufficient evidence to reopen vote-rigging case
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma claims they
have gathered enough evidence to reopen their vote rigging case.
He addressed supporters at a mini-rally celebrating the party's first anniversary in Gauteng on Saturday.
Zuma has maintained unconfirmed claims that there was vote rigging in the 2024 elections.
In October this year, the MK Party withdrew an application at the Electoral Court in which it sought to have the results set aside.
Zuma says with their proof they will take the case to the Constitutional Court.
"The court must hear our case, the truth must come out. It must be revealed that we won. In whatever we do we must know that we will soon run this country. Once we prove that we won the elections, we will have no choice but to take over government."
