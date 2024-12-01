Zuma claims sufficient evidence to reopen vote-rigging case

He addressed supporters at a mini-rally celebrating the party's first anniversary in Gauteng on Saturday.

Zuma has maintained unconfirmed claims that there was vote rigging in the 2024 elections.

In October this year, the MK Party withdrew an application at the Electoral Court in which it sought to have the results set aside.

READ: MKP: Political tensions in party ‘inevitable’

Zuma says with their proof they will take the case to the Constitutional Court.

"The court must hear our case, the truth must come out. It must be revealed that we won. In whatever we do we must know that we will soon run this country. Once we prove that we won the elections, we will have no choice but to take over government."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)