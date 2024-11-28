MKP: Political tensions in party ‘inevitable’

The organisation briefed the media on Wednesday on preparations for its first anniversary celebrations at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium next month.

The MKP has grown to become the third-largest political organisation in the country.

High command member, Advocate Dali Mpofu, acknowledged that there have been some initial challenges.

"Anybody who has ever been involved in a new political organisation will know that it must have teething problems. If it doesn't, then you must know that there is something wrong. On our maiden arrival, we became the official opposition of South Africa. That's not a small thing."

He says the party's working to address these issues.

"We will be stabilising the organisation. By this time next year, when we talk about the second anniversary, you'll be talking about a completely different picture."