MKP: Political tensions in party ‘inevitable’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The uMkhonto
weSizwe Party says internal tensions are inevitable due to the diverse
political backgrounds of its members.
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says internal tensions are inevitable due to the diverse political backgrounds of its members.
The organisation briefed the media on Wednesday on preparations for its first anniversary celebrations at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium next month.
The MKP has grown to become the third-largest political organisation in the country.
High command member, Advocate Dali Mpofu, acknowledged that there have been some initial challenges.
"Anybody who has ever been involved in a new political organisation will know that it must have teething problems. If it doesn't, then you must know that there is something wrong. On our maiden arrival, we became the official opposition of South Africa. That's not a small thing."
He says the party's working to address these issues.
"We will be stabilising the organisation. By this time next year, when we talk about the second anniversary, you'll be talking about a completely different picture."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Throwback to passenger who got his hand stuck in cup holder
This is exactly why you should always keep your hands to yourself...Danny Guselli 23 minutes ago
-
KZN summer fishing season heats up
KZN’s summer fishing season is in full swing, with great conditions and ...East Coast Breakfast 55 minutes ago