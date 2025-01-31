Zuma says case against daughter ‘politically influenced’

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday on terrorism-related charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 unrest.

At the height of the riots, she made several social media posts that have been viewed as having fuelled the unrest in KZN and Gauteng, which claimed over 300 lives.





Zuma-Sambudla has denied any role in inciting the violence.

The unrest broke out around the time her father was jailed for contempt of court.





READ: Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

Former president Zuma told supporters outside court that the case was a blatant abuse of power by the state.

He said those who should be blamed for the civil unrest are the people who arrested him without an opportunity to tell his side of the story in court.

"My daughter was venting her dissatisfaction and the injustice her father faced. I was paying close attention in court to find out what offence she committed, but she merely tweeted, 'We see you' There is no mention of any crime she committed. What kind of democracy is this?"





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



