Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

The 42-year-old has been charged with inciting terrorism and public violence during the July 2021 riots.





Zuma Sambudla smiled in the dock wearing black and a MK Party doek.





Her father, former president Jacob Zuma sat behind, along with her twin brother Duduzane and senior MKP members including Floyd Shivambu.





During the bail application, the MK MP's lawyer Dali Mpofu read out an affadavit in which Zuma-Sambudla accuses the State of clutching at

straws in a bid to prosecute her in what she calls a politically motivated attack.





She's confirmed making posts on her social media account during the unrest. But she believes the State cannot prove they were the fuel

behind the riots.





She's told the court the social media comments were triggered by the arrest of her father.





State Prosecutor, Yuri Gangai indicated the State was not opposed to bail as they didn't see Zuma-Sambudla as a flight risk and had been co-operating with the four-year long investigation.





He's refuted her claim the case is politically motivated.





The case has been postponed to March for trial in the Durban High Court.





