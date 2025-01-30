State says won't oppose bail for Duduzile

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Party member appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of inciting terrorism and public violence during the July 2021 unrest.





The case got underway - after a power outage delayed the start of proceedings this morning.





The 42-year-old MP's father, MK party members and her brother, Duduzane are there. He spoke to our reporter outside court earlier.





READ: MKP members demand release of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla





"As you know there is a lot of court challenges that our family has had over the years, my father, myself and my sister and others.





"It is nothing new and we are here to find out exactly what the charges are and whether it will process or not, but we are confident

as always and we are looking forward to the challenge."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)