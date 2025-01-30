State says won't oppose bail for Duduzile
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The State says it won't be opposing bail in the case against Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Party member appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of inciting terrorism and public violence during the July 2021 unrest.
The case got underway - after a power outage delayed the start of proceedings this morning.
The 42-year-old MP's father, MK party members and her brother, Duduzane are there. He spoke to our reporter outside court earlier.
"As you know there is a lot of court challenges that our family has had over the years, my father, myself and my sister and others.
"It is nothing new and we are here to find out exactly what the charges are and whether it will process or not, but we are confident
as always and we are looking forward to the challenge."
