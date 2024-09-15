Zuma says Gordhan was his comrade, paid for his exile during apartheid
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Former president Jacob Zuma has revealed that Pravin Gordhan funded his travel to exile in eSwatini during the fight against apartheid.
He has joined other struggle veterans in paying tribute to the former minister, who passed away on Friday after battling cancer.
Zuma says Gordhan was his comrade, regardless of what happened along the way.
"I didn't have money and I went to Pravin, he was my comrade. Never mind what happened along the way. He was working at a pharmacy and I told him I needed this amount of money, I was going to Swaziland and not to tell anyone."
Zuma was speaking at a memorial service for six MK party members who were killed in an accident over two weeks ago.
A minibus ferrying 17 members of the party’s women's wing caught fire in Kranskop while travelling to Nkandla.
Zuma told mourners that the incident was weighing heavily on his wife’s mind as the group had been on the way to visit her.
