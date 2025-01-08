Zuma demands ANC reinstate him by end January

In November, the party’s National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal upheld the committee’s decision to expel Zuma.

The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leader was removed for bringing the party into disrepute and establishing and leading a rival political party.

In a letter to the ANC, Zuma's legal counsel claims he was denied an opportunity to present evidence in mitigation.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says the former president is prepared to take legal action against the ANC.

"These issues detailed in the document highlight irregularities that we believe an independent legal review will likely find invalid. President Zuma has requested that the ANC address this matter."

