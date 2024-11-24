Zuma consulting lawyers over ANC expulsion
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Jacob Zuma Foundation
says the former president is consulting his legal team about his expulsion from
the African National Congress.
On Friday, the party upheld a Disciplinary Committee’s decision to remove Zuma as a member.
It follows his suspension in January, after he endorsed and campaigned for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party ahead of the May elections.
Zuma was still a member of the ANC, which said he had undermined and violated its rules.
READ: Mbalula says MK Party 'rewarding Zuma's friends with positions'
In a statement through his foundation, he says he rejects the authority of the ANC, under Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, to expel him from the movement he has dedicated his life to serving.
Zuma says he will announce his next steps after consultations.
