Zuma consulting lawyers over ANC expulsion

On Friday, the party upheld a Disciplinary Committee’s decision to remove Zuma as a member.

It follows his suspension in January, after he endorsed and campaigned for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party ahead of the May elections.

Zuma was still a member of the ANC, which said he had undermined and violated its rules.

In a statement through his foundation, he says he rejects the authority of the ANC, under Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, to expel him from the movement he has dedicated his life to serving.

Zuma says he will announce his next steps after consultations.

