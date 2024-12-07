Zulu king urges GVB witnesses to speak up

The monarch joined the Men Unite march against GBV in Durban on Friday.





It was organised by the Good Men Foundation.





It's as the country commemorates 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.





The king says individuals failing to protect victims are also guilty.





"I know that most of the time, the one who mediates ends up dying ; but do not hesitate to die, as your ancestors did not hesitate to die during the war."





