Mashatile launches 16 Days of Activism campaign
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is enhancing its approach to the fight against gender-based violence.
"We are enhancing the use of evidence-based approaches, ensuring that solid data, research, and the lived experiences of victims and survivors inform all interventions and policies,” he said at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in the North West Province on Monday.
Last week, the United Nations revealed South Africa leads its list for sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping operations.
Mashatile said over the past year government has enacted laws to prioritise the safety of women and children.
"We have passed laws that prioritise the safety of women and children, including the Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Offences Act.
"The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was signed into law on May 24, 2024, establishing it as an urgent priority."
