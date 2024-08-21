Zondo lauded for ‘strengthening law’ as state capture commission chair
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Judicial bodies and organisations paid tribute to outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Judicial bodies and organisations paid tribute to outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Zondo delivered his last judgment on Wednesday morning in a special ceremonial sitting at the Constitutional Court.
He leaves the bench at the end of this month after 27 years of service.
NPA head Shamila Batohi said the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Zondo, strengthened the rule of law.
READ: Zondo an advocate for women on the bench, says Justice Maya
"We need to ensure justice and accountability. Not just us but all of those in the criminal justice system. We hear the calls for prosecutions, orange overall - the state capture commission certainly gave us a clear understanding of what is needed to be done and laid a solid foundation upon which to build.
"Chief Justice, you understood the importance of this and the need for critical constitutional entities like the National Prosecuting Authority to be functionally and operationally independent."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Sensational hit from local DJ Jashmir goes viral after Tyla's performance
A new hit that is taking over social media...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Durbanite called out over her "posh accent"
Are we going to own the fact that all Durbanites have a unique accent or...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago