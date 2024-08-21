Zondo lauded for ‘strengthening law’ as state capture commission chair

Zondo delivered his last judgment on Wednesday morning in a special ceremonial sitting at the Constitutional Court.

He leaves the bench at the end of this month after 27 years of service.

NPA head Shamila Batohi said the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Zondo, strengthened the rule of law.





"We need to ensure justice and accountability. Not just us but all of those in the criminal justice system. We hear the calls for prosecutions, orange overall - the state capture commission certainly gave us a clear understanding of what is needed to be done and laid a solid foundation upon which to build.

"Chief Justice, you understood the importance of this and the need for critical constitutional entities like the National Prosecuting Authority to be functionally and operationally independent."





