Zondo an advocate for women on the bench, says Justice Maya

Zondo was honoured at a farewell dinner in Johannesburg on Monday night, ahead of his retirement at the end of August.

Maya, who was confirmed as South Africa's first woman Chief Justice in July, paid tribute to Zondo, saying his support significantly contributed to the push for more women on the bench.

"Thank you for supporting women in the judiciary and ensuring that they, too, get a chance at the driver's seat of the institution.

“In your short two years as Chief Justice, an institution that managed to have only one woman appointed as a judge president in 27 years suddenly gained two woman judges president, more women deputy judges president a woman deputy chief justice and now, in two weeks, a woman Chief Justice.”

Zondo leaves the bench after 27 years of service to the judiciary. The Constitutional Court is due to hold a special ceremonial sitting for him on Wednesday morning.





