Zarah Ramsamy: Durban cop could face additional charges
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Authorities are expected to decide soon if a Durban police
officer found in possession of hundreds of bank cards will face additional
charges.
The cards are suspected to have been taken when a bank at KwaMashu's Bridge City Mall was looted and burned down during the July 2021 unrest.
A request by investigators to add on unrest related charges against Constable Minenhle Makhaye is now sitting with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Makhaye was arrested in October last year after he used a bank card belonging to the mother of 11-year-old hijacking victim Zarah Ramsamy to buy alcohol.
READ: Zarah Ramsamy: Court hears cop’s possible involvement in hijacking ‘not ruled out’
The officer had been tasked with moving the family's recovered SUV to a police facility.
When detectives searched his home, they found a box containing 272 other bank cards.
Makhaye briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed until next month for a decision on the charges.
He remains in custody.
