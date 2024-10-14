Zarah Ramsamy bank card theft: Durban cop wants bail
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Detectives believe that over 100 bank cards found in possession of a Durban cop could have been taken in other hijackings.
Minenhle Makhaye was arrested after he was found in possession of a card belonging to the mother of 11-year-old Zarah Ramsamy, who was killed in another hijacking last month.
He made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the case was postponed for a formal bail application.
State Prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court that the investigating team is working with bank officials to establish the origin of the new bank cards found at Makhaye’s home.
The court heard the cards could have been taken when a courier vehicle was hijacked.
Govender told the court that four banks supply special scanners to detectives in Durban.
Makhaye currently faces charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
He was arrested after allegedly using Mrs Ramsamy’s card to buy more than R1,000 worth of alcohol after the fatal hijacking.
Police say the 27-year-old constable had been the officer tasked with moving the stolen vehicle to a SAPS facility after it was found abandoned in Cato Manor by the hijackers.
