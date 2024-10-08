Durban cop accused of stealing from hijacking victim to remain behind bars

Minenhle Makhaye made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





He was arrested last week Friday.





He was found in possession of a bank card belonging to the mother of Zarah Ramsamy.





The 11-year-old was killed during a hijacking outside a fast food restaurant last month.





Makhaye, who's stationed at Cato Manor SAPS, was tasked with retrieving the stolen car after it was found abandoned in the area.





He was initially charged with theft.





NPA spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara says he now faces additional charges of fraud, possession of stolen items and defeating the ends of justice.





The court also heard that the constable was found in possession of 105 bank cards and a licence plate which may have been stolen.





The matter was remanded to 14 October for bail consideration.



