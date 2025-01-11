eThekwini worker awaits bail bid in drugs and firearm case





KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the 51-year-old's being charge for possession of drugs and an illegal firearm.

"A search warrant was executed in the Bluff area, at a residence of the suspect who is an employee of the eThekwini Municipality."

"During the raid police recovered drugs such as rock cocaine, cocaine powder, mandrax and almost R20 000 in cash.

READ: Durban mom arrested for ‘accidentally’ shooting dead toddler

"Investigations led to his office where rock cocaine was recovered. The firearm which was found in his possession was reported stolen during an armed robbery in Wentworth in June 2024."

The suspect will apply for bail next Friday.









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)