eThekwini worker awaits bail bid in drugs and firearm case
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A suspected drug dealer will remain behind bars as he awaits to make a formal bid for bail at the Durban Magistrates Court.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the 51-year-old's being charge for possession of drugs and an illegal firearm.
"A search warrant was executed in the Bluff area, at a residence of the suspect who is an employee of the eThekwini Municipality."
"During the raid police recovered drugs such as rock cocaine, cocaine powder, mandrax and almost R20 000 in cash.
"Investigations led to his office where rock cocaine was recovered. The firearm which was found in his possession was reported stolen during an armed robbery in Wentworth in June 2024."
The suspect will apply for bail next Friday.
