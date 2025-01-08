Durban mom arrested for ‘accidentally’ shooting dead toddler

The child was shot and killed at his home in Umlazi J section on Monday.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 17-year-old woman initially claimed that she was outside the home sweeping the yard when she heard a gunshot.

READ: Hunt for killer of Umlazi toddler

She said she went inside and found the child with a single gunshot wound to the head.

"Police investigations have, however, found contrasting information. It is suspected that the mother was playing with a gun when a bullet accidentally went off and killed her son," says Netshiunda.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)